Cumming veterans group scholarship deadline nears

CUMMING, Ga. — With an April 15 application deadline looming, graduating Forsyth County High School seniors are reminded to complete their applications for a scholarship that could help with college.

Cumming Chapter 1030 of the Vietnam Veterans of America is awarding six $2,500 scholarships this year, the largest individual awards in the program’s history.

Applicants will be judged on academic excellence, participation in school activities, community service and a minimum 500-word essay on the question “Why Freedom isn’t Free.”

The program is open to all Forsyth County seniors graduating this year from a public or private high school. They must have a relative who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Applications are available through guidance counselors, the chapter website, vva1030-cumming.com or by calling 770 500-7234.

Applications must be postmarked by April 15 to be considered.