CUMMING, Ga. — The Cumming City Council held a brief session on Aug. 17 to discuss and vote on new business in the city. City Manager Phil Higgins introduced a resolution relating to compensation for volunteer police officers.
“They are a benefit to us,” Higgins said, adding it is important to have "more boots on the ground” at public events in the community. The council approved the resolution that provides workers compensation to volunteer law enforcement personnel at designated special events. The vote was 5-0.
In other business, the council unanimously approved repair and maintenance work for the deteriorating Mountain Brook sidewalk, observing that the path’s condition creates a hazard to pedestrians. Mayor Troy Brumbalow said the cost for cement is at an “incredible” price, and Higgins is still finalizing costs to repair the sidewalk.
The next city council meeting will be held on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.
