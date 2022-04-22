Cumming to allow golf carts on certain city streets

CUMMING, Ga. — Cumming residents will soon have a new way to get around town — on certain streets, at least.
The Cumming City Council approved an ordinance April 19 allowing residents to drive golf carts or other “personal transportation vehicles” on specific city streets. The ordinance takes effect May 19.
Residents will be allowed to drive golf carts on residential roads with speed limits up to 25 mph that are not part of the state highway system and are not otherwise excluded from the ordinance. Before taking off down 12th Street, however, cart owners must register their cart with the Cumming Police Department and pay a registration fee of $15. Registrants will receive a decal they must plainly display on their cart.
The ordinance defines a personal transportation vehicle as having at least four wheels, having a maximum speed of less than 20 mph, weighing a maximum of 1,375 pounds and being capable of transporting no more than eight people. The definition does not include all-terrain vehicles.
The ordinance passed 4-1, with Councilwoman Linda Ledbetter vehemently opposing. She argued that few people would benefit from allowing golf carts, and that more would be negatively impacted.
In her opposition, Ledbetter specifically noted 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th streets eligible for cart travel in the ordinance. She said they are not neighborhood streets.
Mayor Troy Brumbalow responded that there is “nothing on them but houses.”
The council also rejected a proposal for the city to annex a 54-acre swath of land at Bald Ridge Acres Drive and Bald Ridge Marina Road.
The proposal, made by Gateway to Lanier, would’ve had the city take over the currently unincorporated county land and pave the way for a 183-lot residential development on the property.
The Forsyth County Commission opposed the annexation in a March meeting. Cumming’s Planning Commission also held a public hearing regarding the item in March, during which surrounding residents spoke against the annexation.
In a report to the council, Cumming Planning and Zoning Director Scott Morgan suggested the city use caution if they decided to go against the county’s wishes, as Cumming and Forsyth County are currently preparing an intergovernmental agreement regarding roadway maintenance.
Gateway to Lanier requested the proposal be postponed indefinitely, but the City Council denied the postponement and rejected the annexation outright.