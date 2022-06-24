Cumming rings in next phase of City Center construction

CUMMING, Ga. — The City of Cumming held a community gathering June to ring in the next phase of construction for its City Center development on Canton Highway.
Though Mayor Troy Brumbalow cut the ribbon on the project, the 75-acre City Center project is far from complete. Friday’s ceremony signified the end of the city’s construction on the project and the beginning of tenant business buildouts.
Brumbalow was joined in the ceremony by community leaders such as State Rep. Lauren McDonald, First Baptist Church Pastor Bob Jolly and Forsyth Central High School Principal Josh Lowe. In the midst of his reelection campaign, Gov. Brian Kemp also joined in the festivities.
“This is a special day here in Cumming and all of Forsyth County, and really throughout this whole region of our state,” Kemp said. “We know that [people] will come from miles away to enjoy all the City Center has to offer, and when they leave, they’ll know why Cumming is such a special place.”
The City Center, which the city credits Brumbalow for devising, is planned to contain more than 115,000 square feet of retail space, a new Cumming Police and municipal court building, a trail and boardwalk system, a golf putting course and more community space. The city held the ribbon cutting in the new Lou Sobh Amphitheater, an outdoor anchor of the City Center.
The project faced a major challenge since it broke ground in August 2019: the unexpected onset of the pandemic. Brumbalow and Kemp both praised the city’s perseverance in continuing the project amid the complications.
“This project, I’ve kind of likened it to a woman having a three-year labor and trying to deliver an elephant,” Brumbalow said. “As hard as you want to push and push, you just can’t quite get it there. But we are getting very close. The team is working hard every day.”
Businesses set to come to the City Center include Simple Man Distillery, Good Vibes Nutrition, Juke N Jive Creamery and Good Chemistry Health & Med-Spa. A full list can be found on the city’s website.