Cumming moves forward on water system upgrades

CUMMING, Ga. — The Cumming City Council unanimously approved a multi-million-dollar plan to advance projects aimed at improving the city’s water systems.
At a March 1 work session, the council voted to approve the construction of a 6 million gallon clear well at the city’s potable water production facility at an estimated cost of $18-$20 million. The project will be funded with a loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority to be repaid over two decades.
The clear well will serve as a storage tank for the plant’s fully treated water, increasing the city’s capacity for storing potable water. The potable water production facility is permitted to treat up to 24 million gallons of raw water from Lake Lanier daily.
Cumming will receive the loan at an interest rate of just 0.13% due to its classification as a WaterFirst Community. The Georgia Environmental Finance Authority awards the distinction to local governments that it recognizes for responsible water stewardship. Absent the designation, the city would have to pay an interest rate of 1.13%.
The city also quickly approved around $485,000 to replace water probes, control meters and other equipment at the city’s advanced water reclamation facility and replace a control panel at the Sawnee Creek pump station.
The City Council also voted unanimously to declare March as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month to raise awareness of the disease and encourage citizens to get screened.