Cumming mayoral candidates engage in legal dispute ahead of Election Day

CUMMING, Ga. — Cumming attorney and mayoral candidate William Stone and first-term Mayor Troy Brumbalow are up in arms over firewood.

In a cease-and-desist letter sent to the Cumming Department of Planning and Zoning, Stone alleges city resources are being used to “threaten, attack and harass” him before the Nov. 2 election.

City Attorney Kevin Tallant said Stone’s claims are unfounded.

In a seven-page letter, dated Sept. 2, Stone states he believes that shortly after he declared his intent to run for mayor, Brumbalow instructed Councilman Joey Cochran to contact the Department of Planning and Zoning to initiate a code violation and zoning action against one of Stone’s long-time tenants who had been selling firewood out of his Cumming property.

Cochran denies the accusation.

Stone also claims Code Enforcement Officer Lenny Mancinelli attempted to intimidate his tenants when he visited them on June 25 to give them a verbal warning.

In addition, Stone accused Brumbalow of sharing his finance disclosure statement with “some of his most adamant supporters,” despite it not being publicly available at the time.

“These inappropriate actions have led to the mayor’s surrogates defaming and slandering me on social media with accusations that I have committed multiple felonies,” Stone states in the letter.

Stone states that unless Planning and Zoning Director Scott Morgan can provide evidence to support the allegations, he and his tenant will seek monetary damages and equitable relief to the fullest extent available under the law.

Because the letter makes allegations related to the city’s enforcement of its zoning ordinance and against various city officials, Tallant said the letter was referred to him. In an equally long response on Sept. 8, Tallant refutes Stone’s allegations.

“I trust that when viewed through the objective lens of time, you can see just what the City of Cumming did to avoid political entanglement in this matter,” Tallant stated. He also said the city would seek legal expenses if the matter is pursued.

On July 7, the Department of Planning and Zoning sent Stone’s tenant a notice of violation indicating that all firewood sales activity had to cease by the end of the month. The tenant had been selling firewood on the property for more than two years, according to Stone.

He said the occupants of the property immediately took down all signage and discontinued all sales of firewood, but Tallant claims that when a city code enforcement officer called the business almost two months later, the person who answered the phone offered to sell them firewood.

Stone said he applied for a business license and home occupation permit to help compensate for the “collateral damage” that his tenants experienced as possible fallout from his campaign for mayor. But Stone’s application was denied because the property is zoned single-family residential, according to an email from Morgan.

“The business which you wish to locate on the property is identified as firewood sales,” the email states. “Not only is the sale of firewood already occurring on the property, but a significantly large pile of firewood is being openly stored on the property. The City of Cumming Zoning Ordinance does not permit this type of use on the property.”

Tallant said Stone took no action to have his property rezoned after receiving the notice.

Then, on Aug. 26, both Stone and his tenant were sent a formal notice, accusing them of continuing to operate “an illegal firewood sales business” in violation of the code. Tallant said the formal notice was addressed to Stone for the first time because he had applied for the business license and home occupation permit.

That same day, an alleged supporter of the mayor took to Stone’s Facebook page and questioned him for failing to list the business in his finance disclosure statement, calling it a “felony crime to lie by omission.”

When Stone asked City Clerk Jeff Honea whether anyone had requested his finance disclosure statement, Honea confirmed that no one had, according to a copy of the email exchange.

“This response undeniably shows that someone with the City of Cumming had reviewed my disclosure statement and shared it with [the person who posted on Facebook], as well as shared the above mentioned applications submitted to you, your denial of them and the notices issued by code enforcement,” Stone states. “Subsequently, other surrogates of the mayor began posting similar defamatory messages in multiple Facebook groups.”

Stone alleges that the mayor and possibly other elected officials are using city resources to access information and harass him and his tenants.

Tallant said the city has concerns about Stone applying for a business license and home occupation permit as the owner of the firewood sales business when he did not list it in his campaign finance disclosure statement. The city attorney also stated he had no idea how Stone’s information had found its way to Facebook.

“You make the general contention this entire enforcement action is motivated by a desire for retribution against you for your political activities in running for mayor,” Tallant stated. “However, … the City of Cumming took no action with respect to you at all until you identified yourself as the business owner…. Rather than being the product of some sort of political animus, it appears the city and its officials did everything they could to avoid political entanglement.”

In his letter, Stone reiterated he has never sold or financially benefitted from the sale of firewood on his property. He stated that he filed the application on behalf of his tenants to compensate them for the political fallout they had suffered.

“I will always seek to protect my tenants’ ability to support their family,” he wrote. “Notwithstanding the above, an application for a business is just that – an application. I have never engaged in firewood sales nor expressed any previous interest in firewood sales.”

Neither Brumbalow nor Stone provided further comment.