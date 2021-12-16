You have permission to edit this article.
Cumming Legion replaces flags at Northside Hospital

Northside Hospital flag replacement

Members of Cumming Post 307 of the American Legion join Northside Hospital staff and members of the Georgia State Patrol in a ceremony to retire and replace the U.S. and state flags on the hospital campus Dec. 2.

 JONE ANGELL-MANLEY/Special

CUMMING, Ga. — Cumming’s Post 307 of the American Legion donated and ceremonially retired Northside Hospital Forsyth’s faded American flag and its Georgia state flag on Dec. 2. Four Post officers, led by Commander Gary Ely, along with six helpers from the Georgia State Patrol and military veterans from the hospital’s security staff, raised replacement flags for each.

Present for the ceremony were hospital CEO Skip Putman, COO Lynn Jackson and a number of hospital auxiliary members.

