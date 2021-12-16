Cumming Legion replaces flags at Northside Hospital

CUMMING, Ga. — Cumming’s Post 307 of the American Legion donated and ceremonially retired Northside Hospital Forsyth’s faded American flag and its Georgia state flag on Dec. 2. Four Post officers, led by Commander Gary Ely, along with six helpers from the Georgia State Patrol and military veterans from the hospital’s security staff, raised replacement flags for each.
Present for the ceremony were hospital CEO Skip Putman, COO Lynn Jackson and a number of hospital auxiliary members.
