Children and guests stop at a Los Rios Mexican Restaurant food truck at the First Baptist Church of Cumming’s Good Friday Service April 7. The bustling 5:30 p.m. event featured performances by church vocalists and Laura Story, as well as worship with Levi Skipper.
SHELBY ISRAEL/APPEN MEDIA
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The First Baptist Church of Cumming hosted a Good Friday Service to a packed sanctuary 5:30 p.m. April 7.
Hundreds of guests attended the service after it had relocated from the Lou Sobh Amphitheater at Cumming City Center to the church due to inclement weather.
The event featured musical performances by the church choir, award-winning musician Laura Story and worship with Georgia Baptist Mission Board Lead Strategist Levi Skipper.
Photos: Cumming First Baptist holds Good Friday Service
