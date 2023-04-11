 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Cumming First Baptist holds Good Friday Service

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The First Baptist Church of Cumming hosted a Good Friday Service to a packed sanctuary 5:30 p.m. April 7.

Hundreds of guests attended the service after it had relocated from the Lou Sobh Amphitheater at Cumming City Center to the church due to inclement weather.

The event featured musical performances by the church choir, award-winning musician Laura Story and worship with Georgia Baptist Mission Board Lead Strategist Levi Skipper.

Reach Shelby Israel at 770-847-8079. Follow her on Twitter @shelbyisrael1.