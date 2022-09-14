Cumming Farmers Market to relocate Fall 2022

CUMMING, Ga. — After decades of selling produce and locally made goods, the Cumming Farmers Market will find a permanent, year-round home this fall at the Cumming City Center.
“We’re so excited to be partnering with the City of Cumming to move the market to our new home at the City Center where we can now provide a year-round market to our community,” said Cumming Farmers Market Manager Randy Gazaway.
The Cumming Farmers Market was first established in 1978 and has offered summer fare in the parking lot of the Cumming Fairgrounds in downtown for many years.
Currently the farmers market runs from June to the end of September, but the new City Center location will be open year-round.
“Our farmers market has been a part of the Cumming and Forsyth County community for more than four decades, and we have a very loyal customer base, but our vendors are happy to hopefully reach even more people through the new year-round market at the City Center,” Gazaway said. “So, we couldn’t be happier to now be able to provide those high-quality items all year long.”
The City Center Farmers Market will start the fall season on Oct. 1 and will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays through May. From June to September the market will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., city officials said.
Vendors at the Cumming Farmers Market sell products and produce grown and made in Forsyth County or nearby counties, including produce, eggs, breads, meats, plants, honey, mushrooms and crafts.
“Our vendors can’t wait to bring their foods and other products to the City Center Farmers Market this fall,” Gazaway said. “We are overjoyed to see all our loyal customers, as well as lots of new faces, at the Cumming City Center.”