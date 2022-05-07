Cumming City Council receives routine finance audit report

CUMMING, Ga. — The Cumming City Council received a clean bill of health in its annual finance audit report presented by the independent Rushton Group at the council’s May 3 meeting.
The audit looked closely at the city’s finances from 2021 and searched for errors or misstatements in the city’s financial reports. It also examined the city’s streams of revenue and expenditures throughout 2021. The process took place over the last four weeks, and the final report totaled about 80 pages.
The report found that the majority of the city’s income comes in the form of sales taxes and charges for city services, each comprising about a third of the city’s revenues. Property taxes contributed just 1 percent of the city’s income, while other taxes and capital grants each comprised 14 percent.
The largest share of the city’s spending in 2021 — 40 percent — went toward culture and recreation. A quarter went to public works, while 18 percent went to public safety.
The report compared the city’s revenues and expenses between 2020 and 2021 and found that its revenue surplus grew last year. City revenues grew by more than $8 million in 2021 to $54.7 million. Expenses grew by less than $2 million, totaling $39.1 million in 2021.
The city’s net capital asset holdings grew by more than $46 million between 2020 and 2021, with the report noting recreation projects, the City Center project and improvements of the water and sewer system as major contributors.
Clay Pilgrim, a representative of the Rushton Group, said the audit process went smoothly, with all of the city’s financial staff and department heads working well with auditors.
During the meeting, the City Council also approved the purchase two pickup trucks for city utilities and two police interceptor SUVs, totaling about $140,000.
Council members also approved the purchase of a Sewer Line Rapid Assessment Tool — which staff referred to as a “Sewer RAT” — for $28,000. The tool is used to detect blockages in sewer lines, which is normally done by running a camera through the line to search for blockages manually.
Staff said that by using the tool, they could avoid having to use a sewer line camera unless the tool detects a blockage.