Cumming City Council names new police chief

CUMMING, Ga. — The Cumming City Council hired new Police Chief P.J. Girvan June 28 at a called meeting.
Girvan, a Forsyth County native, previously served in the Uniform Patrol Division, the APEX Unit and the Executive Protection Unit in the Atlanta Police Department. He also worked for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office in the Uniform Patrol Division and the JCAF Drug Task Force.
He served in uniform patrol, as a criminal investigation detective and as a sergeant in the Cumming Police Department before his promotion to police chief.
Girvan replaces David Marsh, who held the position since 2019.
Girvan was ceremonially sworn in July 18 at a formal City Council meeting.
“Being the police chief of my hometown is a dream come true,” Girvan said. “The City of Cumming isn’t just a duty assignment or a job I got. This is where I’m from, my family, my friends, they’re all from here. I’m excited about this opportunity and the future of the Cumming Police Department.”