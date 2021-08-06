CUMMING , Ga. — The Cumming City Council heard a progress report Aug. 3 on the City Center project, which is expected to span 75 acres in downtown.
City Administrator Phil Higgins said the development will include approximately 120,000 square feet of leasable space, and the plaza will provide room for nearly 50 businesses.
The site is located off Ga. 20.
Higgins said the construction project represents more than $1 million in investment. The site first broke ground in August 2019, seven months after it was introduced.
The center will have a grand staircase, an archway, water fountain, dedication brick pavers (from citizens who make monetary donations) and other architectural amenities and features, Higgins said.
No public comments were made in regard to the project. Residents will have an opportunity to weigh in on the project at the next council meeting scheduled for Aug. 17.
— Tiffany Morgan
