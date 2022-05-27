Cumming celebrates Memorial Day

CUMMING, Ga. — Veterans, families and grateful residents gathered at Cumming’s Veterans War Memorial May 27 for an early celebration of Memorial Day.
Dark clouds threatening rain broke to reveal sunshine as city officials and local veterans delivered speeches honoring fallen and retired veterans and active members of the armed forces.
The celebration’s keynote speaker was Brig. Gen. John T. Gentry Jr., Assistant Adjutant General of the Georgia National Guard. Gentry has served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He has received the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal.
“Memorial Day offers an opportunity to remember and express gratitude for the men and women who have died in service to our nation,” Gentry said. “Liberty is not freely gained or preserved. It must be continually safeguarded.”
Retired Col. Dennis Brown, a former member of the U.S. Army and Georgia National Guard, as well as former Forsyth County commissioner, served as the master of ceremonies. Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow also spoke briefly, welcoming and thanking those who came to express their appreciation for local veterans.
Members of the Forsyth County Fire and Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard performed a rifle salute and fired three shots in the air to honor fallen veterans. Nancy Kay Duncan, a representative of Georgia Doves, released doves to represent the freedom veterans have fought for.
About 250 American flags stood in rows surrounding the city’s Veterans Memorial, known as the Avenue of Flags. The flags were donated by family members of deceased veterans and flown for soldiers who served, died or were prisoners of war in service to the country.
Among the crowd was Fred Dorazio, a World War II veteran, who attended with his family. Dorazio served in Patton’s Third Army and fought in 1945 at the Siegfried Line, a defensive line that separated Nazi Germany from the countries to the west.
Dorazio’s unit was attacked during their offensive and Dorazio was shot in the arm and shoulder. When personnel were finally able to evacuate him to an aid station days later, they found he had incurable trench foot on both feet.
Dorazio, a Massachusetts native who moved to Forsyth County in 2009, said he was grateful for the celebration — and that the weather held up.