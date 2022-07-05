Cumming celebrates Independence Day

CUMMING, Ga. — The City of Cumming held its annual Independence Day celebration July 4, drawing in families eager to enjoy the festivities.

Despite weather forecasts initially threatening rain, Monday proved to be a hot, sunny summer’s day, perfectly matching the character of a July festival. The celebration kicked off at 10 a.m. with the 65th annual Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade in downtown, showcasing local businesses and organizations along with antique cars, tractors and steam engines.

The parade traveled around a mile, beginning at Forsyth Central High School and marching south to the Cumming Fairgrounds. Spectators lined up along the route to watch the spectacle.

Later in the day, the Fairgrounds opened to the public for another six-hour event. Kids enjoyed bounce houses, adults enjoyed live music as the day wound down in anticipation of the evening’s main event: the Cumming Fairgrounds fireworks.

Sponsors of Cumming’s 2022 Independence Day celebration included Forsyth County, the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, Andean Chevrolet and Kennon Heating & Air Conditioner.