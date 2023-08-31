Cumming candidates set for 2023 municipal elections

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Cumming City Council has three incumbents and one new candidate on the ballot for its elections this November.
Four candidates qualified between Aug. 21 and 23 to fill City Council posts 3, 4 and 5.
Post 3 City Councilman Joey Cochran is seeking reelection and does not have a challenger. Cochran, a second-generation city councilmember, was first elected in 2019. He is a lifelong Cumming resident and managed C&W Auto Sales, a family-owned business, on Dahlonega Highway.
Councilman Christopher Light, who holds Post 4, is also seeking reelection unopposed this fall. Light was first elected in 2015 and to a second term in 2019. He works as an attorney for Cumming-based law firm Lipscomb, Johnson, Sleister, Dailey and Smith LLP.
A third candidate, Linda Ledbetter, is seeking reelection for Post 5. Ledbetter was also elected in 2015 and again in 2019. She is the executive director of Age Well Forsyth, a county nonprofit.
Susie Charles-Carr, who is running for Post 5, is the only candidate who is not a sitting city councilmember. Charles-Carr works as a special education teacher for Forsyth County Schools.
The Cumming municipal election will be held Nov. 7. The deadline to register is Oct. 10.
More information on voting in the city elections can be found at cityofcumming.net/news.