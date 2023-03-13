Cumming Arts Center honors young artists at March 4 reception

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County parents, teachers and residents enjoying a sunny Saturday afternoon gathered at the Cumming Arts Center for a reception to recognize student artwork March 4.
The exhibit hosted by the Sawnee Association of the Arts recognized 159 students in the South Forsyth Vertical Team, which includes Lakeside Middle School; Daves Creek Elementary School; Haw Creek Elementary School; and South Forsyth Middle and High Schools.
South Forsyth Middle School art teacher Taylor Shoemake said roughly 30 students from her school had their art displayed.
“I think it's very encouraging for kids in elementary and middle to see what they can look forward to in high school,” Shoemake said. “And I think it's for the high school kids to be able to look back and see maybe where they came from, but just the creativity that shines through, every single piece that is up there is completely different from the one next to it.”
Shoemake said she was excited for her students to have the chance to show their skills and hard work and to celebrate their achievements.
One of Shoemake’s students, sixth grader Samudita Baral, said she chose Donald Duck as the subject of her ceramic sculpture, “KAWS Donald Duck,” because the character has anger issues, which fits the sad themes of the artist KAWS’ sculptures. Baral said it felt good to have her art displayed publicly.
Sammie Sarkady, another of Shoemake’s students in the seventh grade at South Forsyth, said she wanted to include many different elements in her painting “A Peaceful Path.”
“It's pretty cool,” Sarkady said. “It makes me feel like my art is actually appreciated for once.”
Sarkady’s mother Suzy said art is a good outlet for her daughter, and the robust art programs at South Forsyth schools and in Cumming have encouraged Sammie.
“She's had these art teachers that are just really seeing her and seeing her abilities and just, you know, encourage her to bring out that side of her, which I think is good for her mental health and well-being and everything,” Suzy Sarkady said.
Aditi Pabbidi, an eighth grade student at South Forsyth Middle School, painted the brightly colored acrylic on canvas “Flower Face” for the show. She said she cut pieces of paper to use as stencils to create the painting, and the showcase made her feel special about her art.
Cumming Arts Center Chair of Publicity and Marketing Marilyn DeCusati said the student showcase followed a December exhibit that featured artwork from seven Forsyth County high schools and two home schools. After the success of the event, she said, the art teachers asked to continue shows at the arts center.
DeCusati said events at the center have picked up after COVID-19, and art teachers have been active in showcasing student work, which the community has positively received.
“It is absolutely inspirational,” DeCusati said. “The parents have been incredibly proud. The kids, you can see from their faces, how proud they are, and their teachers give them such a platform, I guess. So it's been great for those of us who have been at it a long time to see that and to get that energy back. The excitement, the energy, the talent has just been immeasurable, so it's a lot of fun. It's just fun working with these kids.”