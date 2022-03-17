Cumming approves new insurance plan, weighs permitting golf carts on streets

CUMMING, Ga. — The Cumming City Council approved a change to the city’s general liability, property and casualty insurance provider at its March 15 regular meeting.
Cumming currently has insurance under The Travelers Company, with a premium of $326,250. If renewed, the cost of the policy would rise 12% to $367,146. The council instead chose to pursue a policy with Selective Insurance, which quoted a premium of $357,676, a 9.6% increase from the city’s current insurance costs.
The city also received a quote from Liberty Mutual Insurance with a $475,000 premium. Council members voted unanimously to approve the plan with Selective.
The City Council also discussed, but did not vote on, amendments to the city’s alcohol ordinance and its policies regarding “personal transportation vehicles,” namely golf carts. The proposed alcohol ordinance changes could open up the rules on where residents could consume alcohol in the city.
The change would allow residents to consume alcohol outside in areas approved by the city, so long as the cup or can sports a 3-by-5-inch fluorescent sticker identifying the vendor that sold the alcohol.
The changes could also allow cigar shops to sell distilled spirits. Right now, the shops are limited to selling beer and wine. To qualify as a distilled spirits vendor, shops would still have to make at least 60% of their gross revenue through cigar sales.
Councilwoman Linda Ledbetter was apprehensive of the changes, questioning why cigar shops could sell alcohol when they don’t sell food. Referring to the provision that would allow outdoor alcohol consumption, she expressed concerns about people drinking around children.
The city continues to work on an ordinance that would allow residents to drive golf carts, or personal transportation vehicles, on city streets with speed limits of 25 mph or below. City attorney Kevin Tallant cited Peachtree City as one municipality that allows golf carts in the streets.
The council also approved installation of a new $96,800 speaker system for the arena at the Cumming Fairgrounds. The current system was installed in 2001, and staff said the new system would allow for better and more consistent sound quality.
Council members also issued a proclamation honoring two Cumming middle school students who won the Georgia Association of Educators’ Region 2 Spelling Bee on Feb. 26. The students, Nimal Murugan, a 7th grader from South Forsyth Middle School and Sharanya Vats, a 6th grader from North Forsyth Middle School, will advance to the March 18 state spelling bee.
The proclamation noted that it is “extremely unusual” for two students from the same school district to win the regional level competition.