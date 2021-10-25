Cumming advances contracts for City Center project

CUMMING, Ga. — The city center project moved one step forward Oct. 19 when the City Council approved bids for lighting and audio at the proposed amphitheater, stage and a structure designated “Building A.”
Both bids, presented by City Administrator Phil Higgins total $127,634.08. They were the lowest cost bids proposed to the city and were approved unanimously by the council members.
The city broke ground on the 75-acre city center project located off Ga. 20 in August 2019. According to the City of Cumming’s website, the development is expected to open in early 2022 and should provide residents a “main street Americana” feel.
City Council members also heard proposed changes to the city’s alcohol ordinance which are intended to reflect state-level legislation changes of the past year.
City Attorney Kevin Tallant presented the changes — which included shifts to hours of sale, licensing, home delivery, and tastings — in an informational capacity and while the council members asked clarifying questions, no action was required.
In other matters:
• Council members directed city staff to renegotiate the terms of an intergovernmental agreement with Forsyth County regarding the addition of a 900-horsepower pump to the city’s Raw Water Intake Facility.
• Mayor Troy Brumbalow proclaimed the week of Oct. 24-31 Family Promise Week, honoring Family Promise of Forsyth County, an organization dedicated to helping families experiencing homelessness find sustainable housing and employment.
• The city also acknowledged 22-year-old Cumming native Cole Devlin, a world-ranked bull rider.
• Council members unanimously approved an annexation application and a rezoning application for two commercial properties.
