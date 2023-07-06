Crowds flock to Forsyth County for Independence Day parade

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Thousands lined the streets of Cumming on a humid July 4 to celebrate Independence Day at the city’s Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade.

The 66th annual celebration showcased floats from local businesses, vintage cars and steam engines that were preserved by the families of A.G. Thomas and Jim and Marcus Mashburn. The parade began 10 a.m. at Forsyth Central High School and concluded at noon at the Cumming Fairgrounds.

Following the parade, the fairgrounds hosted family events, contests, live music and vendors from 4-10 p.m., as well as a fireworks display around 9:30 p.m.

The 2023 celebration was sponsored by Andean Chevrolet, Discover FoCo, the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Value Electricians and Arc Electrical Supply.