FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — As the latest chapter in the Tri-State Water Wars unfolds before the Supreme Court, Forsyth County stands ready, hoping for a decision that will slake its decades-long thirst for access to Lake Lanier.
Forsyth County Deputy County Manager Tim Merritt says the county is banking that a ruling in the latest fight over water from the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint water basin, which includes Lake Lanier, will allow the county to begin pulling water from the major source.
The most recent litigation went before the U.S. Supreme Court for oral arguments last month, continuation of a decades-long bout between Georgia and Florida.
Though a significant portion of Lake Lanier lies within Forsyth County, it has been unable to pull water directly from the source that provides drinking water to millions. Forsyth County buys raw water from the City of Cumming, one of a handful of cities and counties that were granted access before the litigation began almost 40 years ago.
The last time Forsyth County negotiated a water contract with Cumming was in 2012, and it was a heated affair that dragged on for months.
In January, Forsyth County was included in a contract between the state and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that would allow it permanent water storage at Lake Lanier based on a 2012 Supreme Court decision that water storage was an intended use of the lake. However, the county cannot pull directly from the lake until granted permits from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division and the Corps of Engineers, which has proven the holdup for the last decade.
“All I know is they have just not felt comfortable giving us the permits we needed given the water wars lawsuit,” Merritt said.
With a ruling pending from the High Court, Merritt is confident Forsyth County will be able to secure those permits and construct its own water intake facility, eliminating its dependence on the City of Cumming.
The light at the end of the tunnel is still far downstream, though. The county might secure the permits in 18 to 24 months, but Merritt said that could be an ambitious timetable. Once permits are in hand, the county will have to source a specialized contractor and create plans.
“This is probably about a five-to-seven-year project,” he said. “There’s a chance we could get it done a little faster, we just don’t know enough at this point.”
Once finalized, though, the benefits will be three-fold for residents, he said.
One of the advantages is having redundancy for water supply.
“This would give both Forsyth County and Cumming a second intake, so to speak,” Merritt said. “Although Forsyth County would primarily use its new intake and Cumming would primarily use its existing intake, we would have the ability to connect the county system and the city system. So, if we have a problem, say a lightning strike at an intake structure that damages the water pump…we would have the ability for the city to call us and ask if [the county] could pump [Cumming] raw or finished water.”
Merritt said the reverse could also be true.
“Redundancy is a very big issue for us and our customers,” Merritt said. “We need to be a reliable water supplier.”
Other benefits include improved water quality and long-term costs, both for water customers and the county.
“Based on some preliminary work, we believe [a water intake structure] would pay for itself and allow us to save money in less than 10 years of operation,” Merritt said.
County officials have already highlighted where a potential intake facility could be constructed, which is not being revealed at this time. What that structure may look like is still in question. Merritt said one option would be a pier-type facility, or the county could use a newer design which bores under the lake and does not require an above-water structure.
While much doubt remains about the county’s water future, Merritt said he’s excited to see things coming to an end.
“We have a good idea about what we are working towards, and while we don’t have a lot of [details], it is a project we need to do for the benefits,” he said.
