FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County officials furthered their discussions April 1 on crafting regulations for master planned districts, a mixed-use zoning category that has been under the microscope in recent months.
As the popularity of mixed-use zoning increases, the talks could influence future developments within the county.
Master planned districts are intended to combine elements, such as residential and commercial, that have “compatible” uses, while establishing transitions between high-traffic areas and homes. The districts promote walkability and creative design. There is also a stipulation that at least 20 percent of the total site must remain as open or undeveloped space.
Recent talks on updating these regulations, and potentially creating additional mixed-use zoning categories, have been on the lips of members of the Planning Commission, Board of Commissioners and county staff consistently in recent months. County staff has presented several changes to the ordinance it hopes will help foster better and more creative developments.
But the issue will require hashing out details.
One route presented by county staff would be to create another mixed-use zoning category that only allows for residential development.
The “mixed residential” zoning could allow builders to create a blend of residential densities, or the types of homes permitted in the development, including single family homes, attached single family homes, townhomes or apartments.
As presented, these developments could only be submitted to the Planning Commission for review after a Board of Commissioners member has signed off on a “pre-submittal” proposal.
One sticking point, however, is that the Planning Commission has asked that the county’s comprehensive land use plan be updated to reflect where these developments could be permitted. County Manager Kevin Tanner said the Planning Commission is concerned that by creating the new zoning category, mixed-use residential could pop up in all areas of the county.
Planning and Community Development Director Tom Brown said this type of zoning designation would require an update to the county’s future land use plan, and that document would need to be updated before his department accepted any applications for mixed residential developments.
Commission Chairwoman Cindy Jones Mills and Commissioner Laura Semanson said they liked the idea of a mixed residential zoning category, but both also shared concerns.
Mills said having residential developments where parents and their children, presumably with different housing needs, could live in the same area would be a plus. However, she said part of the intent of the master planned district was to give developers flexibility, and that creativity could be cut by imposing more regulations.
Semanson said she agreed with the Planning Commission that a residential-only development would need to be separate from a standard master planned development. She added that the county would need to approach such rezoning requests as separate from MPDs, which “indicates symbiosis” between uses.
Another new zoning category, a “mixed use center,” was also presented by county staff as an alternative to the current MPD regulations. These sites would be for non-residential buildings, and their approval would require a pre-submittal meeting and agreement between the developer and the county commissioner who represents the area.
Other possible rewrites are still under consideration.
One update would require that at least one-quarter of the open space in master planned districts be an “active” community space with amenities, while another 25 percent of the open area be left undisturbed. The remaining area would allow “design flexibility” for developers.
Another potential update is to allow more density, eight units per acre, for any areas of a site that is rezoned MPD that are being redeveloped because of deteriorating conditions, such as abandoned, uninhabitable or poorly maintained properties.
Brown said county staff will draft proposed regulations for all MPD categories and present them to the Board of Commissioners at an upcoming meeting.
Since last summer, the county has approved two significant master planned districts.
Last June, county officials signed off on a plan to rezone 119-acres along Ga. 9 and Ga. 400 to a master planned district. The site calls for six office/industrial buildings totaling over 900,000-square feet with 88 age-restricted attached homes.
That proposal sparked, at least in part, conversations to update the MPD zoning category. The Planning Commission recommended approval for the project but issued a letter to the Board of Commissioners warning the site plan did not meet the intent of an MPD because there was a lack of “compatible” uses and limited interconnectivity.
Some county commissioners agreed, but the project was approved.
More recently, a rezoning request by Liu Investment Partners to rezone a 19-acre site at 100 McFarland Road for 44,000-square feet of office/retail buildings and 67 townhomes was recommended for approval by the Planning Commission and awaits a final vote from the Board of Commissioners.
