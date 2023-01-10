County approves new designs for south Forsyth spa development

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — New details for the Passport Springs and Spa development were released last week, refocusing attention on the south Forsyth County tourism project which is expected to have a $500 million economic output over the next decade.
At a Jan. 5 meeting of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, officials approved new vertical designs for the Passport Springs project. Updated designs show how developers plan to create multiple unique hot spring spa experiences on the 10.6-acre site adjacent to The Collection on Peachtree Parkway, without damaging the current aesthetic of the surrounding area.
Initially approved by commissioners in July, Passport Springs and Spa would combine luxury cuisine, massage, spa services and North America’s largest hot spring pool, project Founder and CEO Jacob Bloch said.
"Our vision is to make something really extraordinary,” Bloch said in his proposal. “Passport Springs is going to be the first immersive hot springs destination on the East Coast, and it's going to be opening up right here in a very beautiful Forsyth County."
The new plans, presented by project attorney Ethan Underwood, show a more detailed layout of the development’s hot spring spa amenities, modeled after hot springs found in Costa Rica, Israel, Japan and Italy.
Underwood said the project is unlike anything the county or state has ever seen, which has led to more variations and deviations than would normally be included in a project.
Their vision for the project, he said, is to create an experience so immersive that guests will be transported to far-off, exotic destinations, by the detail and care placed in the project’s designs.
“Mr. Bloch is bringing a project that’s going to bring architecture inspired by Israel, from Japan, from South America and Costa Rica, and also from Italy,” Underwood said. “Those were not necessarily contemplated when we adopted the South Forsyth Commercial Standards or the Peachtree Parkway Overlay District.”
In the areas inspired by Israel, visitors will see more stone, sand and Middle Eastern style architecture, he said, while the Japanese section will have flowing wooden and solid stone structures. The Italian portion will have classical design elements, and the Costa Rican section will incorporate more natural elements, he said.
To accommodate the designs, Underwood said the project will need to deviate from the county’s requirements for roof designs, amounts of glass and unpainted stone allowed, wall materials allowed and several other variations.
Following the presentation, District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson said the project developers were “building a fantasy world,” and she was pleased to see the color renderings showing how different areas of the project will come together.
While the project would deviate from county guidelines in some big ways, Semanson said the variations are done with a purpose and in honor of a larger goal.
“While it has very different elements included in it, there is a unifying set of colors and textures that are brought together with the boarder wall that encompasses the entire thing,” she said. “Honestly, I think with something like this, you want to be able to allow them to express their creativity and to have a peek of what’s inside … without diminishing the respect for the local look and feel. I think this is a great way to do it.”
After a brief discussion by other commissioners, the alternate designs were approved 5-0.