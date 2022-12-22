County approves demolishing Polo Fields equestrian building

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — It’s probably not going to go up in smoke for training of local firefighters and amusement of bystanders, but one thing is certain, the equestrian center at Forsyth County’s Polo Fields is coming down one way or another.
Speaking at the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting Nov. 22, Parks Director Jim Pryor said they are making progress at the 39-acre Polo Fields property, which is split into athletic and equestrian areas.
Pryor said that since closing on the property in July, they have secured a lease agreement with the United Futbol Academy (UFA), which is already bringing in a steady stream of revenue and happy soccer fans.
“Everything is going well out there, that contract generates $80,000 a year for us, and they are doing the maintenance,” Pryor said. “So far, things are back to normal a lot of soccer is happening there.”
But things aren’t looking so hot for the equestrian side of the park. Pryor said that only a handful of equestrian companies showed any interest in taking on the property and only one company put forward a bid for the lease.
To make matters worse, a facility assessment completed of the equestrian building revealed extensive water damage and black mold that makes the property basically unusable without extensive renovations.
Pryor said an assessment has shown that it would take between $600,000 and $800,000 to renovate the building and bring the 35-year-old building up to code.
“Those are some pretty expensive, substantial improvements to make for a facility of that might not be there forever when we master plan the park long-term,” he said.
With that cost in mind, Pryor said they have three options; pay for the repairs, board up the building until a later date or demolish the building immediately.
But District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills proposed a fourth option: turning the building into a training opportunity for the Forsyth County Fire Department.
“Could we let Fire have a project out there and then burn it down,” Mills asked.
“That thought crossed my mind also,” District 1 Commissioner Alfred John said. “A controlled burn.”
Pryor didn’t comment on whether a controlled burn project at the building would be possible but said demolishing the building will cost the county $175,000. Boarding up the building would cost slightly less, $20,000, he said.
In the opinion of county staff and the Parks Board, Pryor said the best option would be to demolish the building.
District 3 Commissioner and other officials seemed to agree with Pryor’s assessment that boarding the building up would just be throwing money away.
“Financially, if you board it up, you’re wasting $20,000,” Commissioner Todd Levent said. “I guess in the long run, the smartest thing to do would be to demolish the building and just move along.”
The Parks Department did not have funding budgeted to demolish the equestrian building, but their contingency account would be able to cover the expense, he said.
Commissioners voted 5-0 to start the demolition process for the property and put it out for bid. The item will be brought back for final approval at a future meeting.