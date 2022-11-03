County approves $3.7 million McGinnis Ferry property acquisitions

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Commissioners approved more than $3.7 million in property acquisitions Oct. 25, advancing a project to widen McGinnis Ferry Road.
Right-of-way acquisitions approved at the work session included 27 properties along the corridor’s western edge, joining dozens of other acquisitions that have been approved by the county for the project over the last year.
Forsyth County has budgeted more than $60 million for the widening project, with funding assistance from the Georgia Department of Transportation and the cities of Alpharetta and Johns Creek. Alpharetta and Johns Creek have approved their own land acquisitions – some through condemnations – for the project.
Approved acquisitions totaled $3,738,674, with individual property arrangements ranging from $1,500 to $825,000, according to Jarrard and Davis Attorney Priya Patel, who presented the items.
After the approvals, County Manager Kevin Tanner thanked Patel and county staff for getting the agreements together to move the McGinnis Ferry Road widening project forward.
“We challenged them several months ago to go get this project done so we could move forward with bidding this to construction,” Tanner said. “Chairman [Alfred] John has been directing us to get this project moving, so they’ve stepped up and done a tremendous job under some pretty tight time constraints.”
The acquisitions were approved in a 5-0 vote.
Big Creek Greenway repairs
Commissioners also approved a $122,00 contract for repairs to the Big Creek Greenway in the southern part of the county.
Parks Director Jim Pryor said the contract, awarded to Steele and Associates, will repair sections of the greenway, both north and south of the Bethelview Road trailhead.
“We’ve reached the end of the year, where we like to do our work, when it gets colder outside,” Pryor said. “We have selected two areas where we want to make some major greenway repairs.”
Pryor said the repairs are budgeted items but won’t involve a major trail rebuild and redesign like what crews are doing on other sections of the greenway. Instead, Pryor said they will replace worn areas with the same type of treated lumber they have used to patch other areas.
“So, this pretty much, putting a band aid on and keeping it moving,” he said.
The contract was approved unanimously.