FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Commission looked to find some middle ground between its proposed short-term rental ordinance updates and those suggested by owners/operators of the homes at its June 22 work session.

The ordinance update has been a consistent fixture on the commission’s agenda recently as it looks to tighten the reins on properties rented out through popular companies like VRBO and Airbnb.

The June 22 discussion centered on compromise between the county’s proposed regulations and a list of more “friendly” stipulations presented by local short-term rental owner/operators. The local renters presented their list ahead of the commission’s last regular meeting on June 17, and board members voted to move the discussion to a work session to dive into the two proposals.

After reviewing the owner/operator’s draft, the county is considering changing a proposed regulation that has been questioned by the commission and short-term rental stakeholders. Originally, the county included a stipulation that a “local contact person” be named, someone who could respond to a complaint about a rental property within one hour of the call. The county has now backtracked and is suggesting that time period be extended to three hours, “if so designated by an authorized member of the county” after a complaint is received.

Attorney Molly Esswein with the offices of County Attorney Ken Jarrard, said the local contact person would be required to respond at the discretion of an officer receiving the complaint. She added that a citation can still be written for those in violation of the county’s ordinances, but it does still allow for the local contact person to mitigate any issues.

The commission also considered giving itself more discretion on imposing penalties on properties receiving complaints from neighbors.

The county has drafted a stipulation that the Board of Commissioners can impose harsher penalties on a nuisance property than those outlined in its potential “progressive” penalty list, with each violation carrying a harsher punishment. Esswein said if an owner comes forward with evidence they have mitigated the issue(s), the board could retract the penalty it imposed.

Some commissioners were on board with a suggestion that a previous ordinance change — one that would prohibit an owner from operating two or more short-term rentals in the same neighborhood — be deleted from the county’s proposed ordinance.

They were also in favor of limiting the record-keeping timeline for owners. The county’s original draft would require homeowners to keep a list of the renter’s ID and all license plate numbers from each car parked at their rental property for up to three years. The board appeared in favor of reducing the term to one year.

Another compromise appeared to be found in building code regulations on short-term rentals. The county’s draft would require that all rental properties be structurally compliant with current building codes. However, officials are now considering rental homes must only meet building codes that were in effect when the property’s certificate of occupancy was issued.

The homeowner would have to certify their property meets those requirements.

“I think that’s fine,” Commissioner Todd Levent said. “If something were to happen and [the short-term rental owner] gets a lawsuit against them, you can bet there are going to be open records for that certification they signed can be used against them in the courtroom.”

Other safety issues, such as carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, would still be required to adhere to current regulations.

While the county looks to find a happy medium between its proposals and those they will greatly impact, other major updates to the ordinance are still on the table.

The most significant is a requirement that the short-term rental receive a permit from the county to operate. This mandate would be in addition to obtaining a conditional use-permit on the property.

The conditional use-permit obligation was first put into place in 2019. Along with that requirement, the county banned short-term rentals from operating in non-agriculturally zoned areas.

The commission is expected to bring the regulations back to a public hearing during its July 22 meeting.