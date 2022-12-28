Community rallies around family after tragedy

CUMMING, Ga. — After losing her husband to cancer in November, a Cumming woman was presented a car, $10,000 and Christmas gifts for her three kids.
Friends, family and community members gathered for an annual Christmas breakfast Dec. 13 aimed at helping those struggling in the community. This year, dozens of people pitched in to help the Stonecypher family who had just lost a beloved husband and father.
Around two months earlier, Sarah and Ryan Stonecypher received horrible news when Ryan, in his mid-30s, was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Despite being expected to live another six months to a year, Ryan passed away six weeks after the diagnosis, just one month before Christmas.
“It’s my job to keep Ryan’s memory alive, to remember the purest love I’ve ever known, and to remind myself that the love he gave me wasn’t in vain,” Sarah wrote in a statement.
Working through her grief, Sarah, who is pregnant, holds down three jobs while being a homemaker and mother to three kids. On weekdays, Sarah gets up at 6 a.m. to take her kids to school, then heads to work until around 8 or 9 p.m. She has a friend who helps with the kids while she’s working.
Amid the turmoil of surviving her husband’s death, Sarah’s car died, forcing her to rely on Uber, Lyft and her feet. As a last resort, a friend posted on the social network Nextdoor asking for help on Sarah's behalf.
Kristin McAfee, who hosts a Christmas breakfast every year in which community members gather to give gifts to children from families in need. She saw the post and reached out to help with the Stonecypher’s Christmas.
“I found this amazing lady Kristin who is helping me with my kids' Christmas and I couldn’t be more grateful,” Sarah said. “She has truly brought light to our family in these trying times and is truly an amazing blessing. I must say I have a pretty amazing community on my side though. If nothing else, we ask for prayer.”
Typically, children’s gifts given to families at the breakfast are tagged as from the parents or from Santa, but Sarah requested the name tags bear the names of the donors. This way, she said, her kids can learn about the importance of stepping up to help others in need.
Aware that the Stonecyphers helped out a family in need last year, McAfee wanted to go above and beyond to return that support. She reached out to Christian Brothers Auto, knowing they repair donated cars to re-donate to people in need.
McAfee also learned from a friend who works for the Patterson Barclay Memorial Foundation that the organization had $10,000 in leftover funds to donate. After discussing the Stonecyphers’ case, the foundation decided to donate to Holy Spirit Ranch Ministries, an organization that could accept the money on Sarah’s behalf.
All the work came to fruition at the breakfast, when Sarah was presented with the car and donations, which she used to pay bills. The Southern Porch, the venue hosting the breakfast, also donated $1,000 to the Stonecyphers.
Also present at the breakfast was the original owner of the donated car who knew nothing of her story. McAfee noted that this was special because most people never know what became of their donated vehicle.
“After hearing this story, people want to help,” McAfee said. “I think it's so brave of people to ask for help. For Sarah’s 16-year-old daughter to see this outpouring of support was really neat.”