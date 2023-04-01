Commissioner John sets upbeat tone in 2023 State of Forsyth County Address

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Commission Chairman Alfred John set a positive tone for the future to hundreds of guests at the annual State of the County Address March 28.

John said the county anticipates a great year following low crime statistics and booming economic growth in 2022. He said the county is one of the fastest growing, most highly successful and most attractive communities in the country, which prompted the theme of the program: “We deliver.”

“Forsyth County staff and commissioners strive to deliver on the promises we have made to create a better community today, all the while keeping an eye on the vision for a better tomorrow,” John said.

The hour-long address at the Forsyth County Conference Center was interspersed with clips of county businesses and agencies, which John credited for the success and growth.

John said county first responders saw a 16 percent increase in salaries since January, and crime rates have lowered.

He listed crime statistics from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office for 2022:

The number of burglary cases was down 38 percent year over year.

Aggravated assault calls were down 10 percent.

DUIs were down 7 percent.

“Entering auto cases were down a staggering 55 percent, so the promise of a safe community, we delivered,” John said.

John said the promise of safety is essential for a successful community, and he recognized public safety officials in attendance.

Chamber of Commerce President and CEO James McCoy said the county has almost 100 percent occupancy in leasing space for businesses, as well as nearly 4 million square feet of new business space being built, which speaks to the business community’s growing interest in the county.

“Our newly minted identity as part of the tech corridor of Georgia will help us further market us as a place where businesses will find an endless supply of tech talent and tech partners,” John said.

Capital Project Managers Jordan Wallace and Lynette Ramirez said the county has several key projects slated for 2023, including the expansion of Ronald Reagan Boulevard that will connect the northern portion near Majors Road to the southern portion at McFarland Parkway.

Wallace said the base and binder of the road project is completed, and the left side of the roadway has been removed to complete the final vertical-horizontal alignment.

Ramirez said the county is also working on a water return flow system that conveys treated water from the Fowler Water Reclamation Facility to Lake Lanier.

Attendees also recognized former County Commissioner Molly Cooper, who died March 22 from ongoing health issues caused by pancreatic cancer.

A “coffee and conversations” networking event was held before the address in which hundreds of business owners and guests mingled with county officials and departments.

“We cannot deliver on these promises without the community support,” John said. “We are your government, so engage with us. Ask us questions. Hold us accountable for ensuring delivery on the promises which we make to you.”