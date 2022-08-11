Commercial developments heralded as new path for Forsyth economy

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County commissioners approved two new industrial developments in the north and south portions of the county Aug. 4, adding to the rapidly growing number of industrial projects officials predict will have lasting impacts on the local economy.
District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said that with the project approvals on Aug. 4 and two more industrial developments on tap for later in August, Forsyth County has nearly 2 million square feet of industrial projects currently under development.
The two projects approved Aug 4 include a 55-acre development with 700,000 square feet of warehouse space on Settingdown Road and Martin Road, tentatively called the Coal Mountain Industrial Park. The other is a 4-acre development with 61,000 square feet of office and warehouse space off Ga. 9 in south Forsyth County.
The projects are expected to bring more jobs and industries into the county, helping to diversify the county’s tax digest, which Jones Mills said has been historically lopsided.
The recent uptick in proposed commercial developments was expected by local officials, given the community’s increasingly friendly views on commercial developments and a large investment in water and sewer infrastructure commissioners committed to across the county.
Slade Gulledge, vice president of economic development at the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, spoke in favor of the Coal Mountain Industrial Park project at the commission meeting.
“This is a quality developer, building a quality product and we’re here to support it,” Gulledge said.
Gulledge, who represents Forward Forsyth, a public/private partnership between the chamber, Forsyth County Government, and other community stakeholders, said both projects represent a step forward for the community’s long-term economic mission.
“Through the Forward Forsyth Economic Development partnership, we focus on bringing jobs, opportunity, and capital investment to Forsyth County,” he said. “These projects approved by the Board of Commissioners represent needed new product for our market, which are significant financial investments and will positively impact the local economy and tax base.”
Jones Mills, whose north Forsyth County district will likely be home to four of the commercial developments, said recent projects were made possible by $47 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding the county received. In all, $17 million of the funding has been set aside to build water and sewer infrastructure for vacant county properties, designated as spaces that could attract large commercial developments.
“Both are coming forward because of that ARPA money,” Jones Mills said. “This is definitely a result of bringing more commercial in the tax base, which is what this board wanted and why we adopted the ordinance to begin with.”
Jones Mills said that sewer and water projects are often the largest stumbling block for developers who are looking to invest in a rural area like Forsyth County. Eliminating that problem, she said, makes it easier to attract businesses to the community.
“It's almost like an inducement or an incentive to get people to want to invest in our community,” she said. “I think the potential is truly unlimited right now.”
Attorney Christopher Light, who will represent developers of both projects approved on Aug. 4, said at this point, they aren’t sure what industries the developments will attract, but they’ve left the plan flexible for desirable uses identified by the community.
Proposed uses at the Coal Mountain Industrial Park include breweries and distilleries, office uses, open storage yards, research laboratories, manufacturing and cold storage. But Light said the use will ultimately be determined by the community’s need.
Light did not immediately respond to a request for a time frame on groundbreaking for the two projects.
Though the developers will have some flexibility on what uses the space will ultimately see, Jones Mills said that they have placed even greater strictures on the architecture and design of these industrial developments.
Plans for the Settingdown Road development have already gone through a third-party architectural review process that will now be standard for this type of project.
Through the third-party review process, they were able to identify ways of making plans for the 700,000-square-foot development to fit in better with surrounding areas.
“Not knowing what the end user would be, I wanted to have a good check and balance in place,” she said.
A town hall meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11 for two additional industrial developments in north Forsyth County. Project representatives will discuss plans for a 74-acre development off Ga. 4000 and a 36-acre development off Settingdown Road.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the commissioner’s meeting room at the Forsyth County Administrative Building.