Clerk of Forsyth courts warns citizens of jury scam

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Clerk of Courts Greg G. Allen is continuing to warn citizens of a jury scam that has been reoccurring for the past six years.
Allen said his office received more than half a dozen calls a week in December from residents who reported getting calls from someone posing as a deputy sheriff or deputy clerk and asking them for $1,500 for failing to appear for jury duty.
The calls increased following Thanksgiving and just before Christmas. Allen said they have since subsided, but his office continues to field inquiries from residents and others who confuse it with Forsyth County, North Carolina, because the scam is nationwide.
Allen said the scam originated in prisons, with inmates using contraband cell phones to research counties and names to call unsuspected citizens with the scam. More recently, the scammers appear to be from outside the U.S. Allen said their accents and return phone numbers are not local to Georgia.
In the call, the caller usually states, “You failed to report for jury duty and a warrant is being issued for your arrest.” When the resident states they never received a jury summons or notice to appear in court, the caller states they can avoid arrest and incarceration by paying a fine through a “green dot card,” which is a prepaid MasterCard or Visa card available for purchase at local retailers.
Recently, Allen said, the scammers have gotten more sophisticated with their approach by using either his own name or the names of those on the command staff in the sheriff’s office to convince potential victims of their legitimacy. But he said under no circumstance should citizens purchase prepaid cards and give the card numbers over the phone.
“My staff regularly contacts jurors concerning jury duty, but we never ask potential jurors for a financial transaction over the phone,” Allen said. “If you receive a call from anyone who says he or she works for my office or Sheriff Ron Freeman’s office and the caller asks you to pay a fine by a card, make a note of the caller’s phone number, hang up the phone and do not talk to them.”
In 2018, a federal grand jury indicted 42-year-old Orenthial Walker, a convicted felon from Decatur, on felony charges for running an interstate jury duty scam that extorted $200,000 from victims. Federal agents said an investigation revealed that the scam operated out of Alabama and linked it to Georgia state prison inmates who coordinated the operation from behind bars.
For concerns regarding jury duty, contact the Clerk of Courts staff that performs jury management at 770-781-2120 and press option 2. They can also be reached by email at jury@forsythco.com, or citizens can visit the courthouse to discuss the matter in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.