Capernaum offers service, fun for Forsyth youths with special needs

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A support service program for children with special needs, launched three years ago with a single member, is growing and thriving in Forsyth County.
Forsyth County Young Life Capernaum launched in February 2020 as a networking, social and skill development opportunity for individuals with special needs.
The chapter started with only one family, but a month later, it saw explosive growth when families needed social activity due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, Director Heather Powell said there are more than 133 families involved in Young Life Capernaum Forsyth.
“We really wanted to connect as much as possible and let them know that they had a place to belong,” Powell said.
Young Life, an international nonprofit organization, was founded in 1941 as a Christian service opportunity for youths. Capernaum followed in 1986 as a ministry for teenagers and young adults with special needs.
“It's been a gift for me to be able to be a part of it,” Powell said. “I’ve very much enjoyed being able to get to know the families locally, figure out ways to serve them, help their individuals with special needs and their families thrive. That’s sort of our customized-approach way.”
Each year, the group hosts events such as camp trips, spirit weeks, dances and ice cream socials for its members, or Capernaum friends. Powell said it also holds pop-ups with other local organizations, such as the Special Olympics and the Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center’s The Penguin Project.
During the pandemic, Powell said Capernaum mailed 50 bracelets made by a member to other program friends with notes to show love for them. The group also hosted a Secret Santa activity on a video call, and Capernaum friends will attend two volunteers’ wedding.
“The whole thought behind that is to foster connection and authentic relationships and a shared experience to give them something to share together between the volunteers and our Capernaum friends,” Powell said.
She said most families in Capernaum consider the program a respite in addition to a social blessing. It offers resources and networking services for families, employment opportunities for members and information on community services, such as doctors.
“From that standpoint, it's a community investment,” Powell said. “It's the living skills. A lot of parents realize that we're a resource for the social skills development and the safe space skills development, but also the independent living skills.”
While the pandemic spurred an increased interest in joining Capernaum, Powell said it also resulted in a volunteer shortage. She said the organization aims for a one-to-three ratio of volunteers to members for camp trips.
“We don't want it to be a situation where there's one volunteer per eight kids because then it's not possible to truly have a conversation or connection or meet their needs and all that kind of stuff,” Powell said.
She said volunteers from the North Fulton Capernaum chapter, which launched in 2016 and operates closely with the county chapter, carried the burden of the shortage for Forsyth County families.
Powell said the program has full- and part-time adult volunteers and high school buddies. Adult volunteers must go through training and pass a background check, and high school buddies provide mentorship to Capernaum friends.
A full list of events and more information on Young Life Capernaum Forsyth can be found on the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/nfylfococapernaum/.
“This is so worth it,” Powell said. “If you're looking for a minimum time investment with maximum impact and maximum joy, this is where you find it.”