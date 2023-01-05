Burns named Member of Year for Cumming Vietnam Veterans

CUMMING, Ga. — David Burns of Cumming, a Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War, has been selected as Member of the Year for Cumming Chapter 1030 of the Vietnam Veterans of America.
The award was presented at the organization’s annual holiday party and awards ceremony Dec. 6 at the Cumming Recreation Center.
The selection is made by Chapter President Gary Goyette who said Burns’ work on behalf of the membership as secretary and his efforts to revitalize the chapter website made the choice elementary.
“As the official record keeper of our organization, Dave Burns has not only kept accurate minutes of our meetings but also communicated information important to our membership in a concise and timely fashion,” Goyette said. “In addition, he has given our website a fresh look while keeping the information interesting and up to date.”
In all, about a dozen other members were recognized for their contributions to Chapter 1030 during the 2022 program year.
For more information about the chapter and its activities, visit: vva1030-cumming.com.