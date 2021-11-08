Brumbalow sweeps to his second term as Cumming mayor

CUMMING, Ga. — Mayor Troy Brumbalow cruised to a second term Tuesday, defeating local attorney William Stone.
Brumbalow, who unseated long-time Mayor Ford Gravitt four years ago, defeated Stone by a 3-1 margin, garnering 683 of the 887 votes cast.
The incumbent has touted the economic and cultural benefits of the new Cumming City Center project which he initiated during his tenure. He says the development will offer a “main-street Americana” feel.
When it opens next year, Cumming City Center will include approximately 117,000 square feet of retail space, a new Cumming Police and Municipal Court building, an amphitheater near a small lake and other entertainment amenities.
Brumbalow also pointed to a double-digit decrease in the city’s budget expenses and a police department that has doubled in size during his tenure.
Stone ran on a platform challenging the high-density development and uncontrolled growth in the city. He also publicly charged Brumbalow with using his influence to unduly harass tenants in one of the rental homes he owns, a charge the mayor denied.
The Nov. 2 municipal election also featured two council seats on the ballot.
Incumbent Post 1 Councilman Chad Crane and incumbent Post 2 Councilman Jason Evans both ran unopposed.
