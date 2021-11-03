Brumbalow retains mayor’s seat

CUMMING, Ga. — Mayor Troy Brumbalow won his second term Tuesday, defeating local attorney William Stone.
Brumbalow, who unseated long-time Mayor Ford Gravitt four years ago, has touted the economic and cultural benefits of the new Cumming City Center project which he initiated during his tenure.
Two council seats were also on the ballot.
Incumbent Post 1 Councilman Chad Crane and incumbent Post 2 Councilman Jason Evans both ran unopposed.
