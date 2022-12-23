Brown named Communications Director of Forsyth County Government

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Government announced Dec. 12 that Russell Brown has been named director of Forsyth County’s Department of Communications and External Affairs.
Brown has been with Forsyth County for five years in various positions, including communications coordinator, manager and assistant director. He’s recently served as interim director for the department since September.
“Russell has been a strong, consistent servant of not only the communications department but the County as a whole for several years,” former County Manager Kevin Tanner said in a release. “Russell has been the ‘face’ of Forsyth for several years, and I am looking forward to seeing him take this department to new heights.”
Brown has nearly 15 years of experience in communications, and previously served as a talk show host and reporter for WDUN News Talk Radio and as a news anchor for the CBT Automotive News Network.
Brown is a graduate of Georgia Southern University with a B.S. in Multimedia Communication.