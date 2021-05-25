FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two students from West Forsyth High School have been named to serve as regional and state officers in Georgia Family, Career, and Community leaders of America. FCCLA is a student-led career and technical organization that is inter-curricular with the family and consumer science courses, or home economics.
With 22,000 members, Georgia FCCLA is the largest state association in the nation. Lauren Trombino has become the vice president of Georgia FCCLA, and Cindy Guo has been selected to serve on the FCCLA Region 2 officer team.
Both girls have also advanced to compete in the national leadership conference in the interpersonal communications category. Each has been in FCCLA since their freshman year.
Melody Walker is the adviser.
