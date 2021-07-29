Brief: Forsyth Chamber named finalist for national award

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce has been named a finalist for the national 2021 Chamber of the Year award. The Forsyth Chamber is the only group from Georgia to be selected as a finalist.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized among the very best chambers in the nation,” Forsyth County President/CEO James McCoy said. “The Chamber is a direct reflection of the strong support of the prosperity-building mission from our Board of Directors, strategic partners, investors and community.”

The award is given by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, a group of 1,600 chambers of commerce and economic development organizations.

The Chamber of the Year award recognizes the leadership role chambers of commerce have in their communities. Those honored with the Chamber of the Year designation have demonstrated organizational strength and made an impact on key community priorities, such as education, transportation, economic prosperity and quality of life.

This year marks the second straight the Forsyth Chamber has been named a finalist.

Chambers of commerce interested in competing for the award first must qualify by participating in a vigorous multi-stage process. Chambers compete based on meeting key performance criteria and qualifying chambers enter the competition with a written application addressing all aspects of organizational operation and programmatic work. Applications are scored by peer chamber executives to determine finalists. Winners are selected from among finalists based on an interview before a panel of experienced chamber professionals.

— Joe Parker