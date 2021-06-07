FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Chief Information Officer Brandon Kenney has been appointed assistant county manager. Kenney took over the role June 7.
“Brandon’s experience in management and understanding of the county’s vision for the future made him an ideal candidate for the position,” County Manager Kevin Tanner said. “We look forward to working with Brandon in this new role.”
Kenney will oversee the Planning and Community Development, Parks and Recreation, Water and Sewer, Senior Services, Code Compliance and Animal Services departments.
Kenney has served as chief information officer since 2016 where he managed and administered the county’s information technology initiatives and activities by leading the Information Systems & Technology and Geographic Information Services departments.
Prior to his time with Forsyth County, Kenney served as vice president of Information Technology and CIO for Herschend Family Entertainment Corporation in Norcross. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in operations and systems management from the University of South Alabama and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Kenney was a finalist for the Georgia CIO of the Year Award in 2015 and 2019.
He will replace retiring Deputy County Manager Tim Merritt who served in the role since 2010.
