Boy Scout seeks support for Shakerag Park project

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Jackson Burbrink, a 16-year-old Forsyth County resident, is pursuing his goal of becoming an Eagle Scout with an educational project in Johns Creek. Now, he is looking for community support.
Burbrink, an incoming junior at the Alliance Academy for Innovation, has been active in the Boy Scouts of America since the first grade and joined Troop 143 in the fifth grade. He conceived the talking tree trail at Shakerag Park as his Eagle Scout project, the final step to obtain the organization’s highest rank.
Originally, he said he wanted to complete the project in Forsyth County, but due to the anticipated maintenance required, he relocated his proposal to Shakerag Park.
Burbrink intends to install four vandal-resistant and weatherproof speakers by Digital Audio Technologies, a product that has been used by the National Park Service. Guests would use a hand crank to activate the speaker, which would relay facts about the tree recorded by fellow scouts.
Each speaker post would carry between five and eight messages. Burbrink’s inspiration for the project came from a family trip to North Carolina, where he and his family enjoyed a similar talking tree trail at Holmes Educational State Forest.
While he hopes the informational posts will be of interest to all ages, Burbrink said he chose Shakerag Park as an ideal location for its proximity to River Trail Middle School.
“My project would give [students] the opportunity to have a unique hands-on learning experience in the woodlands near their school,” he said.
While other Eagle Scout projects in his troop typically cost no more than $1,400, Burbrink said the talking tree trail is ambitious, with a fundraising goal of $12,000. He said the project cost is higher than average because he wants to use quality and durable equipment to mitigate maintenance requirements from the city.
Burbrink is determined to execute his vision. So far, he has collected around $5,600, but he has hopes to reach the $6,000 mark by August.
Burbrink wants to give back to the community with his entertaining and educational project, but he said he needs the support of local businesses.
While Burbrink said he appreciates all donations, he implemented three sponsorship tiers with rewards.
Those who contribute between $250 and $499 will be named on the trail welcome sign. Those donating between $500 and $1,499 will be named on the sign and have their business name and logo displayed on one of the speaker posts.
The highest contributor of more than $1,500 will be named the trail’s title sponsor, recognized as the presenter on the welcome sign.