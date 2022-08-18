Bourdeaux secures $1 million for Forsyth County programs

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux awarded more than $1 million in community project funding in Forsyth County Aug. 16, providing resources for local mental health and wellness programs.
Bourdeaux, who represents Georgia’s 7th House District, secured funding for the initiatives after submitting 10 funding requests for community projects to the House Appropriations Committee in 2021. Funding for all 10 projects were granted through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022.
“I am very proud to bring more than $1 million in funding back to Forsyth County to support vital public services and educational programs for our community,” Bourdeaux said after a check presentation event at the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce.
Funding recipients include the county’s Crisis Intervention Team, which received $235,000; Insight Program, which received $90,000; and the Forsyth County School District’s Spark! Igniting Learning, Birth and Beyond early childhood education program, which received $750,000.
“These projects were selected because they filled critical needs identified by leaders in Forsyth County including early childhood education and addressing the on-going challenges with mental health services,” she said.
Bourdeaux also secured $750,000 to fund the Hire Heroes USA’s Partnered Career Transition Program in Forsyth County, which helps to support veterans, service members and their spouses find employment.