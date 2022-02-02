Board moves forward with 2022 elections planning in Forsyth

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections prepared to move forward with plans for the upcoming 2022 elections at its Feb. 1 meeting.
The board will hold a special called session at noon Feb. 11, when it is set to vote on the proposed voting precinct and polling location map to serve the county’s more than 172,000 registered voters. The proposed map is available to view on the county’s website, forsythco.com, along with a public comment form for residents to provide feedback.
Board member Joel Natt discussed results from another online public input form regarding advance voting dates and hours for the county. The survey asks whether respondents typically participate in advance voting, the time of day they prefer to vote and whether they would vote on Sunday if polls were open.
Natt said the survey has garnered about 90 responses thus far, with around an even split on those who would and would not consider voting on Sunday. The survey will remain available until 5 p.m. on Feb. 10 at forsythco.com/vote.
About seven county residents spoke during the board’s public comment section regarding early voting hours. Most said they advocated for keeping polls open longer. The board will take action on the subject on Feb. 11. The meeting garnered considerable public interest, with nearly all of the available seating in the meeting room filled.
The board voted at Tuesday’s meeting to agree to host the election for the county’s Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor in November. Candidates for the position will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
Tuesday’s meeting was the last regularly scheduled meeting for Randy Ingram, one of the Democratic appointees to the board, who has served since 2015 and is resigning effective Feb. 28. The board presented a resolution thanking Ingram for his service.
Ingram will remain in his role for the board’s Feb. 11 special called session. In March, Anita Tucker will assume Ingram’s seat.
Elections Department Director Mandi Smith also noted that the department is still looking for poll workers to staff upcoming elections. The department held 10 meet and greet sessions throughout January to recruit poll workers, and Smith said over 150 people attended. The department has eight more sessions planned through February.
Early in-person voting for the May 24 general primary election will begin May 2. Early in-person voting for the Nov. 8 general election will begin Oct. 17.
