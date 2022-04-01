Big Creek Greenway Halcyon Trailhead opens with renovations

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 2-mile portion of Forsyth’s County’s Big Creek Greenway reopened March 22 after more than a year of repairs.

The reopening also launched the greenway’s new Halcyon Trailhead on Cortland Walk.

The portion of the trail from McFarland Parkway to Union Hill Road closed in late 2020 as the county replaced wooden boardwalks and raised the trail profile in some areas. The trailhead includes parking access and new restroom facilities.

County leaders gathered at the trailhead March 22 for a ribbon cutting on the reopened portion. Parks & Recreation Director Jim Pryor said the county had faced difficulties with the renovation, but that the new trail infrastructure would last far longer than the old one. He said the 2-mile stretch had previously been made mostly of all-wood boardwalks, but the new trail has steel truss supports under the wooden deck that will last longer and make future maintenance easier.

Sponsored Sell or renovate? Find out what to do with your home. Take the "Sell or Renovate" quiz and you'll be entered to win a Big Green Egg! Take the Quiz

Pryor said the county is currently working on another portion of the greenway near Fowler Park.

“As Forsyth County continues to grow, being able to provide an easy path to connect with nature is something that not all communities have access to,” Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chairman Alfred John said at the ribbon cutting. “It is something that we value and want to protect.”

RocaPoint Partners Principal Phil Mays emphasized the trailhead would be instrumental in bringing residents and visitors to the Halcyon shopping center. He said the connection to the greenway is one of the main factors that convinced RocaPoint to invest in Halcyon.

— Jake Drukman