Arts group awards grants to area theater operations

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Arts Alliance has awarded more than $42,000 in grant funding this year to encourage artistic endeavors in the community.
The arts alliance presented awards between $1,500 and $5,000 to the Bellissimo Theatre Company, the East Forsyth Youth and Community Orchestra, the Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center, Forsyth Central Stage and the Forsyth County Public Library system.
Other recipients included the Sawnee Association of the Arts and Cumming Arts Center, the Sawnee Ballet Theatre, the Soorya Foundation for Performing Arts, South Forsyth Middle School, the Symphony Orchestra of North Georgia and West Forsyth High School.
The County Arts Alliance is an endowment administered by the North Georgia Community Foundation, a Gainesville-based charity group that promotes local organizations. The alliance was formed from the sale of the Sawnee Cultural Arts Center in 2005.
To date, the group has awarded more than $720,000 in grants to local art initiatives and scholarships.
“As the county grows, FCAA does its best to fund projects where we believe we’re making a significant impact on the arts, whether through organizations with a year-round presence like the Cumming Arts Center or in individual school initiatives that might not happen if it weren’t for our support,” Arts Alliance Executive Director Ahna Phillips said.