FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — County officials breathed a sigh of relief last week when they learned a request to annex 21 acres into the City of Cumming had been withdrawn by the applicant.
On the heals of the withdrawal, the Board of Commissioners voted to rescind its letter of opposition, effectively killing the proposal.
Corridor Properties had previously requested to annex two parcels totaling 21 acres along Antioch Road contiguous with two other tracts previously acquired by the City of Cumming.
The proposal called to rezone the site from A1, agricultural district, to highway business designation to include a contractor business, including an office, shop and a storage yard for vehicles and equipment.
In its opposition, the county argued the proposed development substantially alters the property’s current use, it does not comply with Forsyth County’s Unified Development Code and is inconsistent with its future land-use plan. It also stated the county would still be charged with maintaining Antioch Road, and it was not designed to accommodate the vehicles the business would use.
District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper, who represents the area, previously said the proposal was “the wrong product for the wrong place.”
The withdrawal was welcome news for the county officials, who have opposed several annexation requests by the City of Cumming in the last two years.
While Forsyth County can formally object to annexation requests, its chances for success are limited. When the county opposes an annexation, an arbitration panel is formed between county and City of Cumming officials. However, County Attorney Ken Jarrard said these panels are not created to block annexations, rather to mitigate their impacts.
Though the latest request has been nixed, it did recently spur a larger conversation over how the county can keep residents informed of annexation requests for properties in their backyards.
Commission Chairwoman Cindy Jones Mills told the board at a recent work session she would like to see the county hold town hall meetings for all annexation requests. Because the proposals go through the City of Cumming’s public participation process, she said most neighbors aren’t privy to the requests.
