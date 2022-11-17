Apartment development near Lake Lanier approved by Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — In a split vote Nov. 8, the Forsyth County Commission approved plans for a mixed-use development on 58 acres off Holtzclaw and Pilgrim Mill roads near Lake Lanier.
The Cottages at Shady Shores will feature 295 apartments and nearly 30,000 square feet of commercial office space.
At a public hearing held for the project Nov. 3, attorney Christopher Light said the project will combine conservation greenspace amenities with a multi-use, live-work space that will complement the county’s planned administration campus development along Freedom Parkway.
“All the iterations we went through, this is what we landed on as the best for the community and the most benefits,” Light said.
Mindful of the considerable traffic problems in the area, Light said the project calls for entrances and frontages on Freedom Parkway and Holtzclaw Roads, connected by a new parkway through the development, that should divert 50 percent of traffic from Pilgrim Mill Road.
“That's a big deal and this is the only plan that can accomplish that,” he said.
In addition to the way they’ve oriented the project, Light said they’ve also pledged to set aside 29 acres of the property, almost all the frontage along Pilgrim Mill Road, for a preserve green space area, with a multi-use trail and dog park.
District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson said at the Nov.8 meeting that for her, all of these factors weighed heavily in the development’s favor.
“It's no secret that I've probably been the least favorable toward apartments commissioner on this board,” Semanson said. “I've not typically been supportive of them in the past, but when I looked at this, there's a couple of factors that to me, made this plan work better.”
Plans for the development faced opposition from a number of residents at the Nov.3 public hearing.
Community opposition centered around traffic concerns, impacts on local schools, and concerns the project wouldn’t match the general character of the area cited in the county’s Comprehensive Plan.
The property was zoned “lake residential,” which allows for single-family homes at a density of no more than 1.7 units per acre. The rezoning to “master planned district” allows The Cottages at Shady Shores to have no single-family homes and a density of 5.1 units per acre – all of them apartments.
“When we think of this project, it's not well received, apartments don't go over very well, genuine concern on the traffic, and really not buying into the concept that the cut through road will divert a bigger piece of traffic than we have today,” resident Stuart Kyle said. “I just don't see a compelling reason to go against the community.”
Other residents spoke in favor of the proposal.
Responding to a resident who asked why the development couldn’t be built elsewhere and not in the Forsyth County community, resident Marc Morris said he was frustrated with the arguments made in opposition.
“I heard something a minute ago that disturbed my soul, ‘They can go live somewhere else.’ Who are they? Are they people that don't look like us? Think like us? Worship like us? Who are they?” Morris said. “It really bothered me, and I hope it bothers you.”
Morris said with the way the property is currently zoned, the entire property could be clear cut and developed for nearly 100 houses, but instead, it will be mostly preserved and developed with little impact on the area.
“This really is a generational decision,” Morris said “And that property has already sold. They can clear every tree right down the Pilgrim Hill Road and we get to look at 93 homes. How about we keep those 30 acres and protect those for the generations ahead so that our children and their children can enjoy it?”
After a brief discussion at the Nov. 8 work session meeting, the project was approved 3-2, with District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills and District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent opposed.
Following the vote, Mills said that she saw the merits of the proposal but found portions of plan problematic.
“I did not feel like it confirmed to the comp plan,” Mills said. “I felt like it was setting a bad precedent.”