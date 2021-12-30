About Face leads drive to help homeless vets in Cumming

CUMMING, Ga. — AboutFace-USA in Cumming has teamed with volunteers in the community to fill backpacks for homeless veterans.
About Face-USA and eight local groups gathered at the VFW hall in Cumming recently to stuff backpacks with new underwear, T-shirts, socks, gloves, hats, scarves and emergency sleeping bags. Blankets, coats, toiletries and food items were also packed up for veterans without a place to live.
Participating in the preparation of the backpacks were VFW Post 9143 and the Auxiliary, VVA Chapter 1030, American Legion Post 307, NAACP, Five Star Painting, Lanier-Forsyth Rotary, Midway United Methodist Church, Cumming First United Methodist Church and several volunteers unaffiliated with any organization.
In all, 160 backpacks were filled and delivered to the Atlanta VAMC (Front Door and Ft. McPherson), the Gateway Center’s Veterans, the Veterans Empowerment Organization (VEO), and to Minority Veterans of America — all in Atlanta.
Homeless veterans often seek help at these locations. In advance of distribution, the facilities were contacted to determine how many backpacks were needed.
“We care about the Forsyth County homeless veterans too, but there is no facility here for homeless veterans, so we will hand the backpacks out on an individual basis,” AboutFace-USA President Carol LaBranche said.
Organizers for the campaign said bringing together so many different local organizations to the project shows the community’s appreciation for the service and sacrifice of all veterans and compassion for the homeless veterans.
“This effort clearly demonstrates the power and benefit of veterans and the community working together,” About Face-USA Founder Joe LaBranche
For more information about the work of About Face-USA, visit www.aboutface-usa.org.
