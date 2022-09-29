$3.1 million SPLOST VIII renovations unveiled at Midway Park

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — It seems like a week doesn’t go by in Forsyth County without a new park announcement or initiative being announced.
But as good as flashy new projects are, local officials say renovations at existing parks, like those unveiled at Midway Park in south Forsyth last week, are just as important to the community.
Midway Park, built in 1982, is the county’s second oldest park and has gone through many renovations over the last 40 years. On Sept. 8, county officials cut the ribbon on a whole set of renovations throughout the park, which will be enjoyed for generations to come.
“It's odd shaped, it's not as big as our other parks, but boy it packs a recreational punch,” Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Director Jim Pryor said. “This is the standard that Forsyth County residents expect with their recreation.”
The $3.1 million renovations, made possible through Forsyth County’s SPLOST VIII, added a new playground, pavilion, batting cages and bullpens to the park, renovated the park’s baseball fields, community center and parking areas, and updated accessibility options at the park.
In addition to those upgrades, the park’s old concessions building was also replaced with a brand-new concessions, restroom and storage building, and the park’s main brick plaza was completely upgraded, Forsyth County Athletic Manager Wayne Maddox said.
“It's quite an upgrade from what we used to have,” Maddox said.
Even though Midway Park is small, Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Board Member Brian Yearwood said the effects caused by the county’s investment in preserving it will have ripple effects in the community for years to come.
“Our parks are as important as our schools when it comes to forming relationships, both for the participants and for the parents,” Yearwood said at the ceremony. “We're lucky to have such a wonderful park system and it's only getting better.”
Yearwood thanked the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners for supporting local park projects, especially renovations at existing parks.
He said that often these projects are less flashy and less talked about but are just as important.
“You've done a wonderful job in balancing how we spend our money,” he said. “There's a great need for new parks, but you haven't neglected our existing parks. These are difficult decisions, and your efforts go mostly unnoticed by the public.”
District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent echoed Yearwood’s comments and said as a commissioner, it’s often more exciting to see how the board can improve an older amenity and extend it’s lifetime.
Levent said that he, like many residents, have fond memories of bringing their kids to play at Midway Park.
“Being 40 years old, Midway is now likely seeing parents bring their children to play, and their children are now bringing their children, which is really interesting,” he said.
In his remarks, Pryor also thanked several community stakeholders that participated in the project, including the people at Influencers Church Espanol, which directly borders the park.
He said the church happily assisted with renovations by allowing Forsyth County to run a water line through their land.
“They took a tough situation, and worked with us and were very accommodating,” he said. “They were just great to work with.”