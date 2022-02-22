2022 Duck Dive for Education kicks off Wednesday

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The third annual Duck Dive for Education is kicking off Feb. 23, giving anyone in the community a chance to win $10,000 while supporting Forsyth County Schools.
The deadline to “adopt a duck” is March 25 and will end with a drawing on April 1 at the Cumming Aquatic Center. The event is hosted by the Forsyth County Education Foundation, which was created by the school board in 2015 as an extension of the Partners in Education program.
Last year, the Duck Dive raised $115,000 that went toward 27 grants for classroom and schoolwide projects that align with the district’s Learner Profile and School Improvement Plans. Since it was started in 2016, the event has provided more than $350,000 in grants.
There are 20,000 ducks available for adoption for $10 each. Past winners include the North Forsyth Rotary Club and a family from Silver City Elementary School.
To participate, visit the Forsyth County School Board of Education building at 1120 Dahlonega Highway in Cumming or forsyth.k12.ga.us/domain/5154.