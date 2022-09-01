$2,000 check presented to Forsyth BADGE Program

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office B.A.D.G.E. Program, which provides help to police and fire personnel who suffer unforeseen illnesses and injuries, received a donation from a local Vietnam War veterans group in late July.
Representatives from the Cumming Chapter 1030 of the Vietnam Veterans of America presented a $2,000 check to Sheriff Ron Freeman and Chief Deputy Joe Perkins on July 14.
“Supporting such worthwhile community organizations is one of the priorities of Chapter 1030, its officers, board and 200 members,” a release said.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Cumming Chapter meets the first Tuesday of each month at AAA Driving Academy at 432 Canton Road, Suite G, at 7 p.m. All Vietnam War era veterans are invited to attend.