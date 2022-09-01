 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

$2,000 check presented to Forsyth BADGE Program

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office B.A.D.G.E. Program, which provides help to police and fire personnel who suffer unforeseen illnesses and injuries, received a donation from a local Vietnam War veterans group in late July.

Forsyth Veterans

Representatives from the Vietnam Veterans of America Cumming Chapter present a $2,000 check to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office leaders on July 14. From left, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joe Perkins, Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Vice President Ed Shoemaker, VVA President Gary Goyette and Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman.

Representatives from the Cumming Chapter 1030 of the Vietnam Veterans of America presented a $2,000 check to Sheriff Ron Freeman and Chief Deputy Joe Perkins on July 14.

“Supporting such worthwhile community organizations is one of the priorities of Chapter 1030, its officers, board and 200 members,” a release said.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Cumming Chapter meets the first Tuesday of each month at AAA Driving Academy at 432 Canton Road, Suite G, at 7 p.m. All Vietnam War era veterans are invited to attend.

Reach Alexander Popp at 770-847-7404. Follow him on Twitter @Popp2Alex.