100 neighbors help replace stolen nativity scene

CUMMING, Ga. — After a Forsyth County man had his nativity scene stolen, more than 100 neighbors pitched in to replace it in just two days.
Displayed just off Ga. 20, the nativity scene consisted of over 27 pieces and served as a community beacon for three decades. The scene’s owner, 75-year-old Linden Anderson, has been a loved member of the community for 50 years.
“I'm really proud of the community,” said neighbor Chris Radosta. “With very little sacrifice by over 100 families out there, we get everything replaced, and Mr. Anderson gets to know what he means to the community.”
After his nativity scene was stolen, Anderson’s daughter Melinda Havens posted about it on Facebook in an attempt to locate and return the items. She was shocked to see so many people sharing how much the nativity scene means to them, with comments describing her father as “a dear sweet man” and “the kindest.”
“It's heartwarming to read posts about how much the scene has meant to them,” Havens said. “It’s an annual trip for some people. In December, a gentleman stopped by and gave dad a card saying thanks for the manger scene. Some people who moved away still drive by it. I’m just overwhelmed with all the love and support.”
Radosta, a resident of the Windermere neighborhood since 2003, was also moved by the support the post received. Despite not knowing Mr. Anderson very well, he decided to organize a fundraiser to replace the nativity scene.
Radosta purchased a replacement nativity scene online, using photos of the original for reference. He then worked with Krissy Toth, a resident of the nearby Chattahoochee River Club neighborhood, to help raise funds for reimbursement and maintenance.
With over 100 donations, the fund reached $3,800 in just a day and a half, far surpassing Radosta’s $2,000 goal. Radosta gave the remaining $2,225 to Havens to purchase and install a camera and security system at her father’s home, where the nativity scene is located.
“God has sent these loving people to us,” Havens said. “ Forsyth County has grown massively, and the support and love from the community is still there.”
The new nativity scene will include around 15 pieces, including the classic manger scene with a few extra animals.
Later this month, Havens and Radosta will present Anderson with the new nativity scene alongside friends and neighbors.
“I believe he knows that the community has rallied to help but he doesn't know the extent,” Radosta said. “He means so much to so many people. I’m not even sure he knows how many people value him.”
For Anderson’s family, putting up the nativity scene is a holiday tradition with wonderful memories. Havens recalled going to Sears with her father when she was around 8 to purchase the Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus. She also recounted a more recent time when the Georgia Department of Transportaion wanted to expand Ga. 20 into her father’s yard and he told them that they could, on the condition it didn’t interfere with the nativity scene.
Originally, Havens felt heartbroken and angry over the theft, but now she feels a sense of relief in knowing that her father is surrounded by a community so willing to help in times of need.
“I pray whoever stole them takes good care of them and uses them so maybe it'll touch more people,” Havens said. “At first I was mad, bitter and hurt, but now hurt has been overridden by love and support from the community. Thank you, from my dad and me.”