 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Forsyth County Primaries

Note: An (I) next to a candidate’s name indicates that they are an incumbent.

Local elections

Forsyth County Board of Education seats 1 and 5 are up for election. County Board of Commissioners Districts 1 and 3 are also up for election. The district boundaries for both boards are the same, and a district map can be found on the county’s elections web page.

Forsyth County Board of Education District 1

Democrat candidate: Janna Kregoski

Republican candidates: Wes McCall (I), Dennis Scheidt

Forsyth County Board of Education District 5

Democrat candidate: Elaine Padgett

Republican candidates: Erin Knight, Mike Valdes

Forsyth County Board of Commissioners District 1

Republican candidates: Kerry Hill, Tim Huffine

There are no Democrats running for this seat.

Forsyth County Board of Commissioners District 3

Republican candidate: Todd Levent

Todd Levent is running unopposed for this seat.

Judge of State Court of Forsyth County (Nonpartisan)

Candidates: James Dunn, Rupal Vaishnav

State elections

Forsyth County falls into the following state House and Senate Districts:

State House District 22

Democrat candidate: Stacee Lashone Hill

Republican candidates: Donna Kosicki, Jordan Ridley

State House District 24

Democrat candidate: Sydney Walker

Republican candidates: Carter Barrett, Sheri Smallwood Gilligan (I), Ed Solly

State House District 25

Democrat candidate: Craig J. Meyer

Republican candidate: Todd Jones (I)

There are no primary challenges in this race.

State House District 26

Democrat candidate: Matthew J. Helms

Republican candidate: Lauren W. McDonald III (I)

There are no primary challenges in this race.

State Senate District 28

Democrat candidate: Brent Binion

Republican candidate: Greg Dolezal (I)

There are no primary challenges in this race.