Forsyth County Primaries

Note: An (I) next to a candidate’s name indicates that they are an incumbent.
Local elections
Forsyth County Board of Education seats 1 and 5 are up for election. County Board of Commissioners Districts 1 and 3 are also up for election. The district boundaries for both boards are the same, and a district map can be found on the county’s elections web page.
Forsyth County Board of Education District 1
Democrat candidate: Janna Kregoski
Republican candidates: Wes McCall (I), Dennis Scheidt
Forsyth County Board of Education District 5
Democrat candidate: Elaine Padgett
Republican candidates: Erin Knight, Mike Valdes
Forsyth County Board of Commissioners District 1
Republican candidates: Kerry Hill, Tim Huffine
There are no Democrats running for this seat.
Forsyth County Board of Commissioners District 3
Republican candidate: Todd Levent
Todd Levent is running unopposed for this seat.
Judge of State Court of Forsyth County (Nonpartisan)
Candidates: James Dunn, Rupal Vaishnav
State elections
Forsyth County falls into the following state House and Senate Districts:
State House District 22
Democrat candidate: Stacee Lashone Hill
Republican candidates: Donna Kosicki, Jordan Ridley
State House District 24
Democrat candidate: Sydney Walker
Republican candidates: Carter Barrett, Sheri Smallwood Gilligan (I), Ed Solly
State House District 25
Democrat candidate: Craig J. Meyer
Republican candidate: Todd Jones (I)
There are no primary challenges in this race.
State House District 26
Democrat candidate: Matthew J. Helms
Republican candidate: Lauren W. McDonald III (I)
There are no primary challenges in this race.
State Senate District 28
Democrat candidate: Brent Binion
Republican candidate: Greg Dolezal (I)
There are no primary challenges in this race.